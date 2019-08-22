Road closed detour sign

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/Journal

GREENSBORO — Greensboro officials plan to close a portion of Yanceyville Street Saturday for paving. 

Crews will close the street between Textile Drive to Cornwallis Drive. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 

