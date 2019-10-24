GREENSBORO — The wait is over.
Trader Joe’s much-anticipated opening is at 9 a.m. today in the Brassfield Shopping Center at 3721 Battleground Ave.
It is the first Trader Joe’s in the city and the 10th in North Carolina, including the one in Winston-Salem.
The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Meanwhile, Florida-based grocery chain Publix is scheduled to open a store Nov. 13 at 6029 W. Gate City Blvd. at Grandover Village at Guilford College Road in Jamestown. Publix has stores in Winston-Salem and High Point. It also is building a distribution center just off U.S. 70 east of Greensboro.
Discount supermarket chain Lidl is not far behind. The German-based grocer plans to open its first Greensboro store by the end of the year at 5696 W. Gate City Blvd. at Mackay Road next to the Adams Farm Shopping Center.
Lidl currently has regional stores in Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Lexington. The company has a distribution center in Alamance County.
