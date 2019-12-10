EDEN — Police need help finding a missing man last seen walking on Harrington Highway just two days before Thanksgiving.
Christopher Dale Bailey, 37, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen near Highway 135 between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Christopher is slim, 5-foot-10 with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Bailey's whereabouts is asked to call the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9240 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.