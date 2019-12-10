Christopher Bailey

Christopher Bailey

 Eden Police Department

EDEN — Police need help finding a missing man last seen walking on Harrington Highway just two days before Thanksgiving. 

Christopher Dale Bailey, 37, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen near Highway 135 between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Christopher is slim, 5-foot-10 with green eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about Bailey's whereabouts is asked to call the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9240 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments