A female was injured when she was accidentally shot by another occupant of the home, Kernersville Police said in a news release.
On Sunday, officers responded to Nelson Street to a reported shooting.
Officers found a female with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Her age was not released.
The investigation showed the victim was shot accidentally by another occupant in the home, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.
No further information was released.
