GREENSBORO –Police have identified the suspect in the Wednesday's abduction of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment and are seeking the community's help in tracking her down.
The suspect is 22-year-old N’denezsia Monique Lancaster of Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. She has pending first degree kidnapping charges, police said.
The Greensboro Police Department is encouraging anyone who comes in contact with Lancaster or may have information about her location to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or dial 911, the release said.
A day after being abducted from a neighborhood playground, a 3-year-old Greensboro girl was back safe with her family.
Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was found Thursday evening outside of a church about six miles from the Claremont Courts playground where she was abducted the evening before, police said Thursday night.
A tip led police to Words of Faith Christian Center at 719 Dillard St. about 8:20 p.m. Thursday. A woman who called a special tipline told authorities she found a girl she thought might be Ahlora walking along the road in that area. The girl was able to give her mother’s name, and family later confirmed that she was Ahlora, officials said.
She was taken to a hospital to be examined and was reunited with her family about 9:45 p.m., Scott said during a press conference.
