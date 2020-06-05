Updated 2:43 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police say the driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 35-year-old Trevor Pollak Eno of High Point.
GREENSBORO — Speed is considered a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was exiting from eastbound West Wendover Avenue onto the West Market Street exit ramp about 5:40 p.m. and was unable to negotiate the exit, police said in a news release.
The motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a chain-link fence. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.
Police have not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.