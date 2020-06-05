day police car.jpg

Updated 2:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police say the driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 35-year-old Trevor Pollak Eno of High Point.

GREENSBORO — Speed is considered a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was exiting from eastbound West Wendover Avenue onto the West Market Street exit ramp about 5:40 p.m. and was unable to negotiate the exit, police said in a news release.

The motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a chain-link fence. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

Police have not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.

