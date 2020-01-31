generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy) (copy)

GASTONIA — A 3-year-old wasn't wearing clothes when he was found riding his bike alone on a chilly night, North Carolina officials say. 

Just after midnight, someone spotted the naked boy pedaling down a busy street in Gastonia, according to the city's police department.

"I have a report of a little boy that turned in the middle of the road at (a nightclub) with nothing — no clothes," a dispatcher told police in audio obtained by Tribune News Service.

Officers say it happened early Thursday, when the temperature was about 46 degrees.

The young child "didn't know where he lived," and the local Department of Social Services was called.

The boy was OK, and first responders kept him warm while searching for his family.

Officers eventually tracked down his mom and arrested her.

Andrea Melinda Johnson, 32, is facing misdemeanor charges of child abuse and resisting arrest, officers say. She got out of jail Thursday on a $25,000 bond, Gaston County records show.

The owner of a nearby business shared a photo with news outlets, showing firefighters with the same child while he was shirtless and on a tricycle in September.

"It does make us nervous," Brittany Pressler said. "We do our best to try and protect and watch this area."

