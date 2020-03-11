chief.jpg

Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Brian L. James

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department has canceled all remaining community meetings with new Police Chief Brian James. 

The next meeting had been scheduled for March 19 at Brown Recreation Center.

The police department said in a news release Thursday that there are no plans to reschedule the event.

