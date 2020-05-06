The driver of a rollback tow truck traveled onto the Lexington Golf Course Wednesday after law enforcement officers chased the vehicle through several counties, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Shortly after 8:45 a.m., troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol saw the tow truck traveling above the speed limit on U.S. 601 north of Salisbury in Rowan County, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner.
Troopers chased the tow truck through Davie and Davidson counties, the television station reported. Troopers were unable to stop the tow truck with stop sticks, the television station reported.
The chase moved to U.S. 64 into Lexington on Center Street and then to Weaver Drive near the golf course, the Dispatch of Lexington reported.
In Lexington, the tow truck struck two Highway Patrol vehicles and a parked car before stopping near the 13th hole on the golf course, the television station reported.
Thomas Richard Weinblatt, 54, who has a Tennessee driver’s license, was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude, driving while impaired intoxicated, careless and reckless driving, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officers and other offenses, the newspaper and television station reported.
No bond information about Weinblatt was immediately available Wednesday night.
The highway patrol, Lexington police and Davidson County sheriff's deputies participated in the chase and arrest of Weinblatt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.