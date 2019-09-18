GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with arson in a fire reported earlier in the day in the area of Hahn’s Lane and Franklin Boulevard.
Aleen Smith of Greensboro was also charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and discharge within city limits, police said in a news release. Police said about 7:10 p.m. that officers and firefighters were investigating a fire but did not release the address. WGHP-Channel 8 reported the fire was at an apartment complex at 2914 Hahn's Lane.
Police said no one was injured.
