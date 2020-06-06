GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with felony death by vehicle in a crash Tuesday that left one passenger dead and three others injured.
Police said Swareze Williams, 31, is also charged with three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center and driving while license revoked.
Police said Williams was traveling westbound on West Friendly Avenue in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday when the car left the road and landed on Josephine Boyd Street. He and four passengers were taken to the hospital, where 26-year-old Rickie Jerome Core of Greenville, N.C., later died, police said in a news release. Police said the other three passengers were injured, but did not give an update on their status. Two are from Greensboro and the other is from Greenville.
Williams is in the Guilford County jail with bail set at $100,000.
