London Friday.jpg

London Friday

 Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help to find a Burlington teen reported missing late Wednesday.

Police said London Unique Friday, 15, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair that is usually worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green jogging pants. London was last seen in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Drive in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police Thursday morning.

Police ask anyone who knows where London may be to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

