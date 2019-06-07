Police are searching for a 64-year-old missing from Winston-Salem.
Stephen Clinton Brown was last seen at 211 Oak Summit Road on Tuesday, police said.
Brown is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, is mostly bald with slightly gray hair on the sides, has a gray goatee, has an amputation on his right leg below the knee and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.
Brown left his house on Tuesday, saying he was going to Bluefield, West Va., police said. However, he never arrived. He was driving a black 2016 Buick Regal with a N.C. license plate of 51H3SM.
Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also go to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.