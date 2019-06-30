Winston-Salem police arrested a man early Sunday morning after a brief standoff inside a convenience store in the 300 block of Polo Road, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. when officers went to La Victoria convenience store because its burglar alarm was activated, police said. The store's owner then told officers that he saw someone inside the business, which was closed at that time.
Officers then heard gunshots inside the store, police said. Officers, a SWAT team and a member of the police crisis-negotiation team then talked to the suspect inside the store and arrested him without incident.
Julio Angel Vazquez Pabon, 37, of Arita Circle was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within the city, court records shows. Pagon is accused of entering the La Victoria convenience store, stealing $13,026 from the store and firing gunshots within the city limits, two arrests warrants say.
Pabon was being held Sunday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.