A Kernersville man was arrested Friday in connection with three armed robberies Thursday at businesses in Winston-Salem, court records show. No injuries were reported.
Jason Lee Henry, 34, of Cartwright Drive was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to several arrest warrants.
Henry is accused of stealing unknown amounts of money from Michaels, an arts and crafts store, at 1050 Hanes Mall Blvd.; a Speedway convenience store at 5434 University Parkway, and Subway restaurant at 7738 North Point Blvd, the warrants show. Henry is accused of threatening employees at the businesses with a handgun, the warrants say.
Henry also is accused of possessing a handgun after he was convicted of a strong-arm robbery in April 2003 in Broward County, Florida, other warrants say. Henry served a prison sentence of four years, 10 months and three days.
Henry was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 20.
Winston-Salem police went to Speedway convenience store about 2:30 a.m. Thursday after they received of report that it was robbed. The robber stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the store, police said.
Later on Thursday, an armed man robbed two businesses within 20 minutes.
The first incident happened about 6:40 p.m at Michaels, police said. A man armed with a handgun entered the store, took items to the register, and demanded money, police said. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
About 20 minutes later, officers went to the Subway restaurant at North Point Boulevard after they received report of another armed robbery.
The robber, who matched the description of the suspect in the Michaels robbery, showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and demanded money, police said. He left with an undisclosed amount.
