GREENSBORO - State health officials added a second nursing home Wednesday to their list of Guilford County facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, a facility where 33 people have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.
Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden made the list after 21 of its residents and 12 employees received positive test results, according to center administrators Danielle and Grant Hollowell.
The Hollowells said in a telephone interview Wednesday they tested more than 60 staff members and 99 residents for the virus after a resident went to a hospital Friday for unrelated treatment and received a routine COVID-19 test prior to that treatment.
"The hospital tested her to rule it out, and she tested positive," Grant Hollowell said.
They said that their high number of positives was simply the result of testing everyone associated with their center instead of doing it like most group-living facilities and selectively testing only people with symptoms of the respiratory disease.
"As soon as we learned of the positive case, we began to implement our COVID-19 response plan," Danielle Hollowell said of the initial test at the hospital. "As part of our response, we tested everyone in the facility because the virus has presented itself silently in so many cases."
The Hollowells said none of the center's residents or employees have been hospitalized so far as a result of the virus. Most are not showing any symptoms of the disease, they said.
The resident who was tested at the hospital remains hospitalized but to the best of her knowledge, Hollowell said, for the other health reasons that took the resident there last week.
As of Wednesday morning, the Pleasant Garden nursing home joined Camden Health & Rehabilitation on the state Department of Health and Human Service's list of facilities with outbreaks under way.
The Greensboro facility was added to the list recently after one of its nurses tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized. Another resident
State government defines an outbreak as a situation involving at least two residents and/or employees test positive in lab-confirmed testing.
At the Pleasant Garden nursing center on Appomattox Road, Danielle Hollowell said center officials were as ready as possible for last week's surprise test results from the hospitalized resident.
"Within 48 hours of discovering our first case, all 99 residents and more than 60 staff members had been tested," she said Wednesday in a written statement.
"We have received test results for 98 of the 99 residents and currently have 20 confirmed positive cases," she added, referring to tests done after the hospital's initial finding.
"Most of the residents are asymptomatic," she said.
Similarly, she said that many of the 12 employees who tested positive have no symptoms of the highly transmissible disease.
The Hollowells are a husband and wife team; she is listed as the administrator in the Pleasant Garden center and he fulfills that role at a r
