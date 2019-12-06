GREENSBORO — Like many others in their generation, Joanne Kapnek Bluethenthal's grandparents immigrated to the United States with few material possessions.
"As soon as he had money, he started giving it away," Bluethenthal once said of her grandfather, who would help build a synagogue across from his house.
The Philadelphia native who came to Greensboro as a bride in the 1950s sought to do the same for this community through her tireless work in the arts, education, government — even carrying the Olympic torch through the city streets in 1976.
Much of it was an extension of her Jewish faith.
"You don't have to be the most impressive person in the world, you just have to have a little energy," Bluethenthal once told the News & Record.
She had more than a "little" energy, spending much of her 91 years giving it back to the city in ways that were usually large and memorable and others just as significant but behind the scenes.
Bluethenthal died Friday, leaving behind a trail of accomplishments that go back decades and touched the lives of countless people.
“She considered herself a professional volunteer and that was very important to her,” daughter Ruth Bluethenthal-Appel said.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Temple Emanuel, where she was a long-time member.
In private, she was the wife of well-known Greensboro businessman Arthur Bluethenthal — they were married for 62 years when he died in 2013 — and a mother of three.
In public, Bluethenthal was the former director of the Eastern Music Festival, past president of the Greensboro Jewish Federation and a champion of social causes.
Her children were often at her side as she transformed the city.
"I think it mattered to her that we were aware of the world outside our own family and our own lives," daughter Anne Bluethenthal said.
Decades ago when newspapers still referred to women exclusively by their husband's names — she was called Mrs. Arthur Bluethenthal even in stories about her accomplishments — Joanne Bluethenthal was forging a reputation around the city as an indefatigable advocate.
Bluethenthal participated in groups that sought to desegregate stores and restaurants in Greensboro through the various sit-ins in the 1960s. She was never threatened directly, but admitted to being scared on several occasions.
"Somehow when you're doing that you don't think of the possibility of something bad happening,'' she recounted in an interview with the News & Record several years later.
In the 1960s, Bluethenthal and community leader Shirley Frye were part of a group promoting a multiracial nursery school at Bennett College to prepare for the impending integration of public schools.
In 1971, Bluethenthal chaired an advisory committee that smoothed the way for desegregating city schools, which included a massive busing plan.
“Joanne Bluethenthal was one of the most caring persons I’ve ever seen,” Frye recalled late Friday.
Frye said when Bluethenthal saw an issue that concerned her, she didn’t wait for an invitation. She just got involved.
“Then she would call me and say, 'Shirley, we’ve got work to do,'" remembered Frye, a long-time friend.
One of those jobs was figuring out a way to get at-risk children on the same level as their peers when they started kindergarten. Guilford Child Development would be born, becoming an integral part of the city's educational landscape.
Bluethenthal also served on the city's school board, zoning commission, Chamber of Commerce and was the first woman appointed to the housing authority.
Her pioneering ways repeatedly brought recognition. Bluethenthal's actual list of honors is so long that back in 1992, when she and the late civic leader Cynthia Doyle were to receive the highest honor given to individuals by the National Conference for Community and Justice (then called the National Conference for Christian and Jews), they had a simple request: Don't mention their resume.
Instead, organizers secretly gathered notes from people who had been helped by their work over the years and read them before an audience of hundreds at the Koury Convention Center.
"This is the most exciting and embarrassing honor I've ever had," Bluethenthal said through tears.
Even with all their other work, Bluethenthal and her husband believed in teaching others about Judaism.
They built so many bridges that the family's seder — a special meal during religious observances — grew to include so many non-Jewish friends that the Bluethenthals had to rent space in a restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.