OAK RIDGE — Tournament MVP Trent McIntyre scored 21 points to lead Piedmont Classical to its fourth straight Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) state basketball championship with a 73-63 victory over Durham Mount Zion Christian on Saturday evening at Oak Ridge Military Academy.
Jalen Joiner had 18 points and Jamarii Thomas added 11 for the Bobcats (22-9). Rashon Leach led Mount Zion (14-12) with 20 points.
Next stop for both teams will be the USA National Prep Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Piedmont Classical opens against Charlotte Franklin Prep (16-14) at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Piedmont Classical 16 17 20 20 — 73
Mount Zion 11 16 18 18 — 63
Mount Zion (14-12) — Rashon Leach 20, Solomon Ray 11, Dominique Finney 9, Sahmir Simms 9, Khane Simon-Ceasar 8, Emmanuel Pimentel 3, Christian McCloud 3.
Piedmont Classical (22-9) — Trent McIntyre 21, Jalen Joiner 18, Jamarii Thomas 11, Evan Joyner 8, Qualeem Poindexter 8, Amare Miller 4, Caleb Farrish 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.