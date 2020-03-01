HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

OAK RIDGE — Tournament MVP Trent McIntyre scored 21 points to lead Piedmont Classical to its fourth straight Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) state basketball championship with a 73-63 victory over Durham Mount Zion Christian on Saturday evening at Oak Ridge Military Academy.

Jalen Joiner had 18 points and Jamarii Thomas added 11 for the Bobcats (22-9). Rashon Leach led Mount Zion (14-12) with 20 points.

Next stop for both teams will be the USA National Prep Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Piedmont Classical opens against Charlotte Franklin Prep (16-14) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Piedmont Classical              16  17  20  20   —   73

Mount Zion                               11  16  18  18   —  63

Mount Zion (14-12) — Rashon Leach 20, Solomon Ray 11, Dominique Finney 9, Sahmir Simms 9, Khane Simon-Ceasar 8, Emmanuel Pimentel 3, Christian McCloud 3. 

Piedmont Classical (22-9) — Trent McIntyre 21, Jalen Joiner 18, Jamarii Thomas 11, Evan Joyner 8, Qualeem Poindexter 8, Amare Miller 4, Caleb Farrish 3. 

