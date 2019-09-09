Photos: NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save See what happened at the folk festival over the past weekend. N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe prepares to take the stage during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro on Sunday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Members of Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe watches performers during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe preforms during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Cindy McNown (left) and her husband, Bill, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. N.C. Folk Fest Sunday A couple dances during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Tuba Skinny performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Bill McNown (left) and his wife, Cindy, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Knox Thompson, 6, lays in his grandma's lap during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Two men lay in the shade with hats over their faces during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Sunday The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders pipe band performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Jonah Nikouyeh (left) and Michael Kincaid sit under an umbrella during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Tuba Skinny performs Sunday during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro. Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday A woman swings around a boy during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Diana Halsey (left) dances with Arthur Haskell during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Sunday Claire Lynch performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 8, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Mwenso and the Shakes perform during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Mia Jolly, 14, (left) and Florence Walton, 14, talk in the grass at Center City Park during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday People dance in bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Children reach for bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday The sun shines through a girl's hair during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Karen Narita (left) kisses Ayumi Camara during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday A group of girls dance during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Maya Ortiz dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Kamaya Walker (left) is twirled by Demico Guy during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Mila Hoyme twirls as she dances to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Vincente Alvarez (left) and Laura Garduno dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Shae Jarrett laughs as she dances with a friend during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Andre Veloz performs at the City Stage during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Donte Pratt (left) and Margie Pratt dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday A member of Mwenso and the Shakes fans herself during their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Saturday A member of Mwenso and the Shakes jumps across the stage before their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Sommer Fanney (left) and Michael Stuhler record music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday Sommer Fanney takes notes on a song while she records music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday A woman dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Friday An ASL interpreter plays the air guitar during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Friday The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Alessandra Merchant dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Adriana Blanco of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project dances in the parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Jenny Geska of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Friday Amador Sanchez (right) dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's Caleb Pope (left) lets Mary-Gray Peterson, 7, play his drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Kathy Rooney leads the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record N.C. Folk Fest Friday The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline warms up during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

N.C. Folk Fest Friday Amador Sanchez (left) dances with Tonya Bunch of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record 