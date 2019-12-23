Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
News & Record photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh's image of a young demonstrator during a climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro is among the 119 photos featured in The Wall Street Journal's Year in Photos.
"Of the millions of images that WSJ editors viewed this year, here are the most striking pictures of 2019," The Journal said in its introduction.
Nikouyeh's photo was selected to illustrate the international climate strike that took place Sept. 20. The other images, from around the world, include the president's impeachment, the father a son who drowned trying to cross the border, natural disasters and sports triumphs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.