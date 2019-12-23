Climate strike (copy)

A student holds a sign during a climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 20, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

News & Record photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh's image of a young demonstrator during a climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro is among the 119 photos featured in The Wall Street Journal's Year in Photos.

"Of the millions of images that WSJ editors viewed this year, here are the most striking pictures of 2019," The Journal said in its introduction.

Nikouyeh's photo was selected to illustrate the international climate strike that took place Sept. 20. The other images, from around the world, include the president's impeachment,  the father a son who drowned trying to cross the border, natural disasters and sports triumphs.

See the collection at wsj.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments