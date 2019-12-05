GREENSBORO — Commissioner Jeff Phillips will once again lead the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The board on Thursday chose Phillips to serve as board chairman for the next year, replacing Commissioner Alan Branson in the board's annual changing of the guard. It's a post he's held twice before since first being elected to the board in 2012.
With Phillips newly wielding the gavel, the board then named Commissioner Alan Perdue to take Phillips' place as the vice chairman to run board meetings in the chairman's absence.
