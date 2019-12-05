Guilford County Board of Commissioners (copy)

In this 2017 photo, Commissioner Jeff Phillips listens with the Board of Commissioners during the public speaker portion of the meeting. 

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Commissioner Jeff Phillips will once again lead the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The board on Thursday chose Phillips to serve as board chairman for the next year, replacing Commissioner Alan Branson in the board's annual changing of the guard. It's a post he's held twice before since first being elected to the board in 2012.

With Phillips newly wielding the gavel, the board then named Commissioner Alan Perdue to take Phillips' place as the vice chairman to run board meetings in the chairman's absence.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments