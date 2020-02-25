Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Plans for a billboard honoring about 20 head of cattle that died as a result of a vehicle crash last week in Winston-Salem have run into complications.
Lamar Advertising Co. of Baton Rouge, La. has received a request from PETA to place the billboard, but the company says it doesn’t accept advertising from the animal-rights group.
PETA had announced plans Monday to place a billboard near the site where a cattle hauler ran off Interstate 40 East and overturned near the Clemmonsville Road exit on Feb. 18, resulting in the deaths of half the cattle on board.
The billboard would say, “I’m ME, Not MEAT: See the individual. Go Vegan” and would feature a picture of a black and white cow, PETA said in a statement.
Allie McAlpin, a Lamar spokeswoman, said in an email that her company received a copy of the billboard message from PETA, “but consistent with our policy of several years, we do not accept any advertising from PETA.”
McAlpin couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment on why her company doesn’t accept advertisements from PETA.
PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement: “Lamar ended its long relationship with PETA after reportedly receiving complaints from SeaWorld about our billboard calling for the release of the long-suffering orca Tilikum.... PETA has appealed to the company to let us run new ads, including billboards alerting dog guardians to the dangers of deadly heatstroke, but it refuses to budge.”
Tilikum gained notoriety for killing a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010 and was later profiled in a documentary that helped sway public opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity.
Buster Kantrow, Lamar Advertising’s director of investor relations, told The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, La., in 2017 that his company’s policy is not based on the orca billboard. PETA, he said, has “repeatedly run afoul” of a Lamar policy that bars advertisers who “have a pattern of using provocative and critical copy to create negative impressions of other entities.”
Brooke Rossi, PETA’s media coordinator, said Monday that her organization hasn’t found a location for its billboard honoring the cattle killed in Winston-Salem.
Lamar Advertising owns many of the billboards in Forsyth County.
Kirk Ericson, the assistant planning director for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board, said he wasn’t aware of any other company owning billboards in the county. But his office doesn’t actually keep account of billboard owners, Ericson said.
Last week, some of the cattle died in the crash and some were euthanized on the scene because of their injuries.
The surviving cattle were taken to their next destination, though it wasn’t clear where that was. The dead animals were taken to an area landfill.
The truck’s driver, Scottie Edward Ford, 50, of Glasgow, Ky., was cited for failing to maintain lane control, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
“Animal welfare is a top priority for the entire beef community, including during transportation,” the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said in a statement. “The accident that occurred (on) I-40 was an isolated incident that is not representative of the proven track record of safe cattle hauling in the U.S.
“Cattle haulers are dedicated to transporting cattle responsibly, safely and humanely,” the association said. “We appreciate the quick response to this incident and regret the outcome of this unfortunate accident.”
Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president, said that the cattle died in a tragic way.
“This incident caused gentle cows to experience a terrifying death on the highway, and those who survived were rounded up and presumably taken to slaughter,” Reiman said in a statement. “PETA’s ad encourages anyone disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the side of the road or facing the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan.”
Statistics show a thriving cattle industry in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina.
The latest statistics show that there 3,800 head of cattle on farms in Forsyth County, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are 2,400 heads of beef cattle in Forsyth, state statistics show. The number of milk cows in the county was not reported to the state agricultural department.
Statewide, there are 800,000 head of cattle, 367,000 beef cattle and 43,000 milk cows, the statistics show. The livestock, dairy and poultry business has produced $11.2 billion in cash receipts in North Carolina.
