GREENSBORO — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is getting its wish to display an ad on local buses that is critical of the UniverSoul Circus' visit next week.
The Greensboro Transit Agency initially said no, then on Monday relented to grant the ad a spot at the downtown bus and train station.
But it turns out GTA also is open to posting the ad on buses if that's what the animal rights group wants to do. And that indeed is what PETA asked for, said spokesman David Perle.
"PETA is now explicitly approved to run the ad on buses, as we initially requested," Perle said in an email.
Perle said Tuesday afternoon that the group is still working out final details for its Gate City advertising campaign.
After rescinding last week's original rejection of the proposed ad, GTA said at first that it could go on display at J. Douglas Galyon Depot because that's what local transit officials thought the animal welfare group had requested.
To explain the confusion, city spokesman Jake Keys provided a copy of PETA's initial, June 10 inquiry seeking both approval of the ad's content and pricing information from GTA's advertising representative, StreetLevel Media.
That initial request from a PETA advertising coordinator in Norfolk, Va., asked to display the group's message "on a vertical static billboard or vertical transit or transit shelter spot," according to the June 10 text.
"We don't offer advertising on transit shelters and it wasn't clear in their request that the desire was to advertise on actual buses," Keys said Tuesday. "However, if that's their desire, they're free to advertise anywhere it is offered."
Headquartered in Norfolk, PETA is an international nonprofit group known for its assertive tactics in championing animal rights.
The target of PETA's criticism, UniverSoul Circus, is scheduled to perform in the Greensboro Coliseum's parking lot for six days starting next Tuesday through Aug. 18.
The Atlanta-based circus puts the spotlight on performers of color in a program that combines art, theater and music. Parts of the presentation also include trained dogs, horses and zebras.
PETA and UniverSoul differ over whether the animals are treated properly. The circus asserts that it adheres to an animal rights policy that ensures humane care.
But PETA contends in its pending GTA advertisement that “UniverSoul Circus exploits animals instead of focusing on its talented human acts. Don’t go.”