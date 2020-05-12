GREENSBORO — Pet adoptions are on hold after a Guilford County Animal Services employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the county said today in a news release.
At least one person has tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness and the shelter is working with the county health department to determine when they can return to work, according to the release.
In the meantime, all Animal Services staff are being tested for the illness, the county said. Testing began Tuesday afternoon.
Pet adoptions are on hold through May 19 or until the county gets test results back and determines adoptions can resume sooner.
Several other changes were made starting Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the facility, the county said.
Among the changes:
- Surrenders of stray animals continue with no appointment, but the surrenders will take place at the main gate.
- Scheduled adoptions will be rescheduled.
- Animals that have already been adopted will remain at the shelter until test results are back.
- Owned pet surrender appointments are suspended.
