GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm Sunday morning.

At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Drive in reference to shots fired, a police news release stated.

Officers found the victim who was then transported in stable condition to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was known.

