GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a death this morning.
Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hassall Street on a subject down call, police said in a news release. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.
Check back later for more details.
