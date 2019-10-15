GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a death this morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hassall Street on a subject down call, police said in a news release. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.

Check back later for more details.

