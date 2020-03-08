Emergency lights (web) (copy)

KERNERSVILLE —  A person died Sunday in a traffic crash in the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m., Kernersville police said. One of the people involved in the crash died from his or her injuries.

Police didn't identify the victim.

No further details were available Sunday night.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

