ambulance

Stock photo

BURLINGTON — One person died and another was critically injured in a crash that injured two other people this afternoon, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a car accident on Bland Boulevard near McKinney Street. Fire units arrived approximately two minutes later and found a vehicle that was overturned and against a tree, according to the release.

One person was dead at the scene, one person was trapped inside the vehicle and two people were outside of the vehicle, authorities said.

Assisted by Alamance County Rescue, firefighters extricated the trapped patient. Duke Life Flight transported a critically injured patient by helicopter and two patients were taken by Alamance County EMS to area hospitals.

Further information about the patients or their conditions was not immediately available.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments