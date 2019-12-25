BURLINGTON — One person died and another was critically injured in a crash that injured two other people this afternoon, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.
At about 2:45 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a car accident on Bland Boulevard near McKinney Street. Fire units arrived approximately two minutes later and found a vehicle that was overturned and against a tree, according to the release.
One person was dead at the scene, one person was trapped inside the vehicle and two people were outside of the vehicle, authorities said.
Assisted by Alamance County Rescue, firefighters extricated the trapped patient. Duke Life Flight transported a critically injured patient by helicopter and two patients were taken by Alamance County EMS to area hospitals.
Further information about the patients or their conditions was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.