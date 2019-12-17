Winston-Salem police said three men forced their way into a house on Sprague Street on Monday afternoon, tied up three people, including a 15-year-old and assaulted them with a firearm, a blunt instrument and a Taser.
No arrests have been made. According to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, one of the three men approached the house in the 800 block of Sprague Street at 3 p.m. Monday. When Christian Brian Hernandez, 26, answered the door, the man struck Hernandez with a firearm, police said.
Then two other men appeared, and all three men forced their way into the house, according to police. Besides Hernandez, Perla Molina Reyes, 25, and a 15-year-old (police did not release the name or gender of the teenager) were in the house.
Winston-Salem police said the three men tied the hands and feet of the people in the house. The men had a Taser and at least one knife. The men used all of those weapons to repeatedly assault Hernandez and Reyes. The 15-year-old was also assaulted, but not as much as the others, police said.
Winston-Salem police officers got to the house at 5:51 p.m. Monday after receiving an “unknown trouble” call. Paramedics were called, and all three people were taken to a local hospital. Hernandez had severe injuries, including blunt-force trauma, lacerations and stab wounds. He also had electrical burns.
Reyes also had severe injuries, including blunt-force trauma and lacerations, Winston-Salem police said. The 15-year-old had minor injuries. All three are expected to recover.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. Winston-Salem police provided limited descriptions of the men, saying that all men were about 6 feet in height and that they were all wearing black clothing.
Winston-Salem police did not say whether any items were taken from the house or provide information on how the three men left the house.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. People also can contact Crime Stoppers on Facebook via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”
