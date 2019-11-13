Updated at 10:36 a.m.
PLEASANT GARDEN — Three people were killed and two others were sent to area hospitals after a collision involving three-vehicles on U.S. 421 in Pleasant Garden on Wednesday morning.
State troopers responded to the wreck at 7:48 a.m., said N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Brandon Baker.
A preliminary report showed that an SUV was stopped in the northbound lane north of the N.C. 62 exit, Baker said. Two other vehicles, another SUV and a car, hit the first SUV. One of the SUVs and the car went into the median and caught fire.
Three people in one of the SUVs were killed. The driver of the other SUV was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The driver of the car was sent to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Baker said it is so far unclear which SUV the fatalities were in as the investigation continues.
Identities of the victims are expected to be released later Wednesday.
Northbound traffic was rerouted onto the N.C. 62 exit. The N.C. Department of Transportation estimates the road will reopen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
