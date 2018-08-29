OAK RIDGE — The N.C. Highway Patrol believes impairment was the cause in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday night that sent two people to a Greensboro hospital.
Around 8 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 68 near Alcorn Road, according to a highway patrol news release. A vehicle driven by Derek Blain Jones, of Kernersville, was heading north went left-of-center and struck a vehicle that was traveling south.
Jones sustained severe injuries. The female driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and is expected to be released within a few days. Both Jones and the female driver were transported to Moses Cone Hospital.
The patrol did not give the name of the female victim in the release
N.C. 68 was closed for about 2 1/2 hours.
Charges will be forthcoming, the release stated.