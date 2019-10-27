GREENSBORO — Two people are in a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.

At 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5323 Fox Cove Lane in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a police news release. They found two gunshot victims in stable condition. Both victims were transferred by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments