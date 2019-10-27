GREENSBORO — Two people are in a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.
At 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5323 Fox Cove Lane in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a police news release. They found two gunshot victims in stable condition. Both victims were transferred by EMS to a local hospital.
No suspect information was available.
The investigation is ongoing.
