RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a pair of bills on Monday which will provide a $1.6 billion infusion for schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
While the Republican-dominated General Assembly and Democratic governor have been at odds since Cooper took office in 2017, the bipartisan measures were approved unanimously by the House and Senate over the weekend.
On Monday, Cooper appeared with members of both parties, including Senate Leader Phil Berger of Eden and House Speaker Tim Moore, on a crowded stage that didn't allow for social distancing.
It was a compromise package, as the House wanted to spend more and the Senate wanted to do less. Cooper's own plan, announced before the legislature returned in late April, would have spent $1.4 billion.
Cooper said he would announce the specifics of Phase One — what stores can open and what people are allowed to do — either today or Wednesday. While preaching caution, he said he's hoping the state can get to the first phase by this weekend.
Cooper said that protections for customers and employees need to be in place for businesses that reopen.
"Please know that the success that we've had so far in flattening the curve is due to the work that North Carolinians are doing to stay home as much as they can, to sanitize and keep their physical distance between themselves and others," Cooper said. "We can lose ground quickly and cause many more deaths if we don't keep doing those things."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said physical distancing and hand washing will remain important even as restrictions are eased.
"We certainly know that indoor activities are at a higher risk than outdoor activities," Cohen said.
As Cooper signed the legislation, state health officials reported 11,848 laboratory-confirmed cases and 430 deaths across all but one of North Carolina's 100 counties.
“This is a time that North Carolina has truly come together to fight this disease,” Cooper said. “I appreciate these leaders reaching consensus with each other and our office to move quickly so that we can test and trace this disease, while we also get relief to people and businesses that need it.”
Senate Democratic leader Dan Blue said the bipartisan cooperation “shows us what we can do when we put people above politics.”
The bills provide $85 million for five universities for COVID-19 research and treatment; $95 million to help rural and teaching hospitals; $50 million to purchase personal protective equipment; and $25 million to expand virus testing and tracing.
There's also $125 million to expand a small-business loan fund and $75 million to sustain school nutrition programs.
Two provisions from each chamber were rejected, both somewhat divisive. One was a Senate provision to raise the maximum weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400 once federal benefits are exhausted. The other was a House provision to let still-shuttered restaurants sell takeout mixed drinks.
In advance of the bill signings, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported it has paid more than 444,000 claims totaling $1.2 billion. Between March 15 and May 3, the agency saw just over one million claims filed.
After Cooper signed the bills, he merged tradition with a concession to the caution demanded by the outbreak.
“We have two new laws that will help the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said. “I've got a pen for each of them after we wipe it down with disinfectant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.