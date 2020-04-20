RALEIGH — Vice President Mike Pence met with the nation's governors Monday to talk about coronavirus testing.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said that the state lacks the necessary COVID-19 testing kit supplies, and that more testing — along with contact tracing and trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths are the three factors in lifting restrictions.
Pence was scheduled to meet via teleconference with governors from FEMA headquarters. A former governor of Indiana, Pence has met previously with governors.
In an emailed news release Monday afternoon, Cooper's office said the governor gave an update about North Carolina's Testing Surge Workgroup to increase testing in the state.
Cooper "highlighted efforts to diversify the supply chain for testing so that labs aren't all relying on the same supplies from the same vendors," his office said.
"I appreciate the open lines of communication that North Carolina has with the White House," Cooper said in a statement. "Right now, North Carolina has 14 labs able to test for COVID-19, but to continue increasing our testing numbers we need help from the federal government getting more testing supplies and personal protective equipment. More testing is necessary to be able to start lifting restrictions in a safe way."
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told reporters on Monday afternoon that the state is increasing its testing capacity and has "come a long way."
