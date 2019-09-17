GREENSBORO — A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on East Market Street.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said he did not know the condition of the person.
Glenn said the wreck happened near the N.C. A&T campus.
East Market Street between Benbow Road and Laurel Street is closed.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
