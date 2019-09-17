Updated at 12:56 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning has been identified as 21-year-old Raleigh woman.
Police say Onnr Grogan, a senior biological engineering student, walked into the roadway in the area of East Market and Laurel streets around 8 a.m. She had entered in a non-crosswalk location into traffic when she was struck by a 1994 Acura Integra on East Market Street.
Grogan suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition.
The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Updated at 12:35 p.m.
East Market Street between Benbow Road and Laurel Street has reopened after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
GREENSBORO — A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on East Market Street.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said he did not know the condition of the person.
Glenn said the wreck happened near the N.C. A&T campus.
East Market Street between Benbow Road and Laurel Street is closed.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
