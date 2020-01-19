Red light flashing on emergency vehicle

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 8:23 p.m. to the scene on Bryan Park Road near Townsend Road. They found the person, whom the release did not identify, dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments