GREENSBORO — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded at 8:23 p.m. to the scene on Bryan Park Road near Townsend Road. They found the person, whom the release did not identify, dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
