GREENSBORO — A Kentucky woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing South Elm-Eugene Street early Wednesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:30 a.m., 45-year-old Zella Mae Graham crossed South Elm-Eugene Street at a non-crosswalk location and was struck by a northbound 2002 Jeep Liberty, according to the release.

Graham, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the release.

The Jeep was operated by Luis Antonio Gomez-Rivera, 24, of Greensboro authorities said. The collision is still under investigation and there are no charges pending at this time.

It has been 13 day since the last fatal collision within the city limits, according to the release.

