GREENSBORO — Even 30 years after Pearl Durham retired from teaching, she still occasionally gets a call from a former student.
Her granddaughter Kim Beatty still runs into people wanting to regale her with stories about being in Durham's classes.
“If I tell someone who I am, they’re like, ‘You’re Mrs. Durham’s granddaughter, I know her, she used to be my third grade teacher,’” Beatty said. “People will even say, ‘You look familiar.’ But, if I’m out in passing, or visiting someone’s church, they know who she is. They’ll say, ‘I was in her class. Such and such was doing this.’ People send letters, pictures of their kids, who are now grown.”
Durham taught for 32 years, and in 1975 became the first African-American educator to be named Teacher of the Year in what was then Greensboro Public Schools.
“I always loved being around those kids,” she said. “It’s a job that treated me nice. Some of those kids could be real sassy. But I knew how to talk to them, how to deal with them. But it makes me feel great to have made a difference.”
Durham, 87, lives quietly nowadays with her husband, Clarence, along with Beatty, in their home near McConnell Road in Greensboro. The walls are covered with the various certificates and honors she’s received, along with pictures of her with luminaries she’s met over the years — Sidney Poitier, Spike Lee, Gregory Hines.
Among the accomplishments she is most proud of is being named to her alma mater Fayetteville State University’s Bronco Legacy Circle in 2008. She received the honor after setting up a scholarship for students from her native Pender County.
“I want them (scholarship students) to have the same advantage to major in education and become a classroom teacher,” she said at the time, according to an article on Fayetteville State’s website. “It will be a gift that keeps on giving years after I’m gone... I think we should have more graduates who do this type of thing.”
Durham grew up in the community of Rocky Point, and graduated from the Pender County Training School in 1951. With the help of her principal, she was able to obtain a scholarship for Fayetteville State, from which she graduated in 1955. She then went on to earn a master’s degree from N.C. A&T.
Durham spent the bulk of her career at Cone Elementary School in Greensboro. Beatty, who has a background in speech therapy, said growing up with an educator in the family could be tough, but she felt she also benefited greatly.
“She knew all of my teachers, she probably taught some of their kids, so there was nothing I could get away with,” she said. “I couldn’t just come up with some excuse about why my work wasn’t done. But, she never clung to me. She just let me know she was there, and that if I needed help, help was there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.