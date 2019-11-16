HIGH POINT — Paul Lessard didn’t know what awaited him when he walked through High Point University’s Witcher Athletic Center on a recent Wednesday.
He thought he was there to see the men’s soccer locker room named for his lifelong friend, Jorge Lagueruela. Instead, Lagueruela had the opportunity to honor Lessard.
Lagueruela and his wife, Debi, gave a seven-figure gift to the university to name the locker room after Lessard, the first locker room in the center to be named.
“This is the place that brought us together,” Lagueruela said, his voice breaking with emotion. “I feel that High Point has been a conduit of several criss-crossing paths, and I thank God for giving me those gentle nudges, and along the way he’s nudged me into other people’s paths. And this was the case of course when I met Debi, and also met Paul.”
Lagueruela and Lessard, who is the founder and head of the High Point Community Foundation, played soccer together during their undergraduate careers at High Point College. Lagueruela graduated in 1979, a year before Lessard, but the two developed a brotherly bond in college that never faded.
When Lagueruela announced the honor, Lessard’s jaw dropped and his head cocked back in surprise. Laughter and applause filled the long hallway outside the locker room as the two men embraced and Lessard’s granddaughter, a massive bow in her hair, jumped around them.
The two men’s families were mostly in attendance at the Nov. 6 ceremony, as was Woody Gibson, the man who coached Lessard and Lagueruela when they played in college.
They sat together, Lessard’s arm slung over Lagueruela’s shoulder, as Lagueruela reminisced on the difficult workouts they had in their college years. He said a team setting like that could have ended in nothing but lifelong friendship.
“We’re all in pain, we’re all suffering, but we’re also growing together,” he said.
It wasn’t just soccer that brought them together, but a rediscovery of faith, Lessard said. The two of them attended the college chapel together each week, and to this day, Lagueruela wears Lessard’s late father’s crucifix, which he wore through two tours in Vietnam, around his neck.
“Being a military kid, I moved all the time and I never really had a best friend before,” Lessard said. “And he’s not just a best friend, he’s a brother.”
Their friendship has lasted through many difficult years for both men, Lessard said.
“My dad died two years ago, and he was buried up in New Hampshire, and we’re at the wake, and halfway through it I look up, and there’s Jorge. That’s just the kind of person he is. I didn’t even ask him to be there.”
Lessard graduated with a bachelor of arts in history and English in 1980, and has since gone on to receive a master’s in communication from UNCG and completed a summer of postgraduate studies in nonprofit management at the Harvard University Business School in 2006.
Lessard established the community foundation in 1998. Since then, the foundation has given $47 million in unrestricted grants and Donor Advised Fund grants to various groups around the city, county and state. The foundation partnered with a similar one in Greensboro to raise more than $42 million for the Guilford Say Yes scholarship initiative in the past two years.
In 1994, Lessard was recognized for his heroism with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Carnegie Hero Medal, after saving an elderly woman from drowning in her submerged car. The same year, he received the Congressional Commendation for Heroism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.