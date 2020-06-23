GREENSBORO — Passenger travel at Piedmont Triad International Airport continues to drop and remains half of what it was this time last year.
In a release from PTI for May statistics, the airport authority said passenger seats were down 92% compared to May of last year.
Since passenger travel dropped early this spring over fears of the coronavirus, air travel nationally is slowly rising as passengers cautiously board planes for summer travel. The number of people passing through U.S. airports was six times higher last week since mid-April according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Cargo flights, which includes mail, also continues to drop.
Cargo at PTI is down 26% for the year. It was down 45% in May compared to May of last year.
Despite less travel, PTI continues safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus including detailed cleaning and "fogging" of facilities and frequently used surfaces such as handrails, escalators and buttons on elevators. Passengers will find hand sanitizer stations, spacing indicators in security lines, and Plexiglas shields at information booths, rental car counters and TSA screening lines.
