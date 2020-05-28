Road work ahead sign

GREENSBORO — Three Greensboro roads will be temporarily closed for maintenance beginning Monday.

In a news release, the city said that:

  • Yanceyville Road, from Rankin Road to Phillips Avenue, will be closed June 1 for railroad track maintenance.
  • Pembroke Road, from Northline Avenue to Starmount Farms Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day.
  • Spring Garden Street, from Tate Street to Josephine Boyd Street, will be closed for crosswalk and roadway maintenance, June 1 through 5. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments