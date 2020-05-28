GREENSBORO — Three Greensboro roads will be temporarily closed for maintenance beginning Monday.
In a news release, the city said that:
- Yanceyville Road, from Rankin Road to Phillips Avenue, will be closed June 1 for railroad track maintenance.
- Pembroke Road, from Northline Avenue to Starmount Farms Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day.
- Spring Garden Street, from Tate Street to Josephine Boyd Street, will be closed for crosswalk and roadway maintenance, June 1 through 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.