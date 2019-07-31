GREENSBORO — The city's transit system isn't the only one planning big changes that take effect Monday.
The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation also is making changes to almost as many of its regional routes next week as those the Greensboro Transit Agency announced recently for its municipal system.
PART, GTA's regional counterpart, plans to adjust schedules and make other changes on 13 of its routes. Many of the adjustments establish new arrival and departure times at hubs in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem to better coordinate with the three municipal bus systems, PART officials said Wednesday in a news release.
The regional transit authority travels between the communities so bus riders can commute throughout the Triad. PART's route system also extends to such outlying areas as Mount Airy and Chapel Hill.
PART said the new "service adjustments" were approved by the regional transit group's board of trustees in June after the agency gathered public comment.
Greensboro's municipal transit system also announced large-scale changes this week to take effect Monday on 14 of its routes within the city.