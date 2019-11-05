Road closed detour sign

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/Journal

GREENSBORO — West Bessemer Avenue will be closed between Parkway Avenue and North Elm Street for water rehabilitation work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

This closure is part of the Sanitary Sewer and Waterline Rehabilitation Project 2019. Detour signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. 

