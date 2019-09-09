GREENSBORO — Part of Spring Garden Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer rehabilitation work.
The street will be closed to traffic in both directions between Springdale Court and Jackson Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the city.
This closure is part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. Directional detour signage and traffic cones will be in place.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
The job is part of the city’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab
