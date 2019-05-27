GREENSBORO — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Spring Garden Street between Mendenhall and Jackson streets will be closed to traffic until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for waterline replacement work, the city stated in a news release.

The job is expected to be complete by June 20, weather permitting.

Temporary water service will be available for all customers affected whenever necessary. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area.

The job is part of the city’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab

