Updated 9:41 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All southbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 85 after an earlier traffic accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.
GREENSBORO — Southbound Interstate 85 is closed between Exit 118 (Business 85) and Exit 113 (Interstate 74) because of a traffic accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Traffic is being rerouted and the highway wasn't expected to reopen until about midnight.