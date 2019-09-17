Elm Street
GREENSBORO — A portion of North Elm Street will close for three months for a waterline replacement prokect.

The closure of the street between Lindsay and Smith streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the city said in a release.

Businesses on this block have been notified by city staff.

Detour signs are in place and motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

