GREENSBORO — N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a portion of Eckerson Road next week to begin replacing a drainage pipe.
Eckerson Road is scheduled to be closed near Hicone Road from 9 a.m. Monday until the afternoon of Aug. 9, the city announced in a news release.
A signed detour will be in place during that time. Drivers can use Hicone Road, U.S. 29 and Reedy Fork Parkway to access Eckerson Road on either side of the construction.
Drivers should be cautious near the work zone and anticipate it may take slightly longer to reach destinations in this area until the work is complete.