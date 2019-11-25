WASHINGTON – A $6.8 million grant to the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation is among $423 million in Federal Transit Administration grants nationwide announced Monday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The local grant, from FTA's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, will replace older vehicles that serve passengers in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” Chao said in the release.
Two other North Carolina projects received grants:
- The N.C. Department of Transportation, on behalf of several rural transit systems: $17.3 million to replace vehicles and construct and renovate public transportation facilities throughout the state.
- The City of Salisbury, on behalf of the Salisbury Transit System: $480,000 to replace older vehicles and support bus infrastructure.
FTA received applications for 318 eligible projects totaling approximately $1.9 billion in funding requests, from a total of 270 applicants in 43 states and territories, the release said.
For a full list of grants, click here.
